US FDA chief says 'rapidly' working to issue Moderna Covid-19 vaccine authorisation

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed Moderna Inc that it will rapidly work towards the finalisation and issuance of emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, commissioner Stephen Hahn said late Thursday.
Also read: US FDA panel endorses Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Earlier in the day, a panel of external advisers to the FDA overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of Moderna vaccine candidate, virtually assuring a second option for protecting against Covid-19 for a pandemic-ravaged nation.
Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH
The FDA is expected to grant the EUA as early as late Thursday or Friday, providing another ray of hope to a nation that has lost more than 300,000 lives to Covid-19 and as record numbers of patients threaten to overwhelm US hospitals and healthcare workers.
50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic
Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5
DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'
Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her
Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking