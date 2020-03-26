US indicts Venezuela leader Maduro for narco-terrorism

US indicts Venezuela's Maduro for 'narco-terrorism'

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 26 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 21:20 ist
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference. (Credit: Reuters)

The US government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," the latest escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against the socialist leader.

The State Department offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

Attorney General William Barr announced the charges against Maduro, who already faces U.S. sanctions and has been the target of a US effort aimed at pushing him from power.

Barr accused Maduro and his associates of conspiring with a dissident faction of the leftist Colombian guerrilla group FARC "to flood the United States with cocaine.”

The indictment, a rare U.S. action against a sitting foreign head of state, marks a serious escalation against Maduro by Washington at a time when some U.S. officials have privately said President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated with the results of his Venezuela policy.

The United States and dozens of other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president. But Maduro has remained in power, backed by the country's military and by Russia, China and Cuba.

U.S. officials have long accused Maduro and his associates or running a "narco-state," saying they have used drug trafficking proceeds to make up for lost revenue from a Venezuelan oil sector heavily sanctioned by the United States.

The indictments were unsealed in New York, Florida and Washington.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
Narcotics
drug-related offence
Donald Trump
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A crisis within a crisis

Coronavirus: A crisis within a crisis

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

New COVID-19 test to give results in 50 minutes

New COVID-19 test to give results in 50 minutes

 