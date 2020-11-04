US Presidential Election LIVE Tracker

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 12:27 ist
A number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Credit: AFP/ Reuters

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday. Track live updates as votes are counted in.

US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

