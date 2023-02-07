US recession risk very low, Biden says

US recession risk very low, Biden says

Biden was speaking to reporters upon his return to the White House after spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 07 2023, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 06:32 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: reuters Photo

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the risk of a recession in the United States was still very low.

Biden was speaking to reporters upon his return to the White House after spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
World news
Recession
US news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 