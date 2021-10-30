US Vice President Kamala Harris gets Covid booster shot

US Vice President Kamala Harris gets Covid booster shot

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna booster shots to be administered six months after the second dose

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 30 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 22:47 ist
Harris received her third dose of the Moderna vaccine at the White House. Credit: AP Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and urged Americans to follow suit.

Harris received her third dose of the Moderna vaccine at the White House and encouraged everyone to get the booster "when you are eligible."

"What we have said from the beginning: It's safe and free," she said.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna booster shots to be administered six months after the second dose to people aged 65 or older, as well as to people aged 18-64 who are either at high risk of severe Covid-19 or with frequent exposure to the virus due to the nature of their job.

Harris said that over 90 percent of Americans in intensive care units or who have died of Covid are unvaccinated.

"So let's get vaccinated and we will get through the pandemic," she said.

Many Americans are still resisting vaccinations, with only 58 per cent fully immunized.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kamala Harris
Booster dose
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
United States

What's Brewing

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

 