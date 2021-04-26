US will share AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines with world

US will share AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines with world

The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada

AP
AP,
  • Apr 26 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 22:57 ist
The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the vaccine clear federal safety reviews, the White House said, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.

The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Read: EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery shortfalls

The move comes as the White House is increasingly assured about the supply of the three vaccines being administered in the US, particularly following the restart of the single-dose Johnson &amp; Johnson shot over the weekend.

"Given the strong portfolio of vaccines that the US already has and that have been authorized by the FDA, and given that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use in the US, we do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here during the next several months," said White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. "Therefore the U.S. is looking at options to share the AstraZeneca doses with other countries as they become available."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

 