Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Branson touches down

Touch down occurred around 09:40 am Mountain Time, about an hour after take-off

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 11 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 21:35 ist
Branson smiles on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down Sunday after a voyage the British billionaire called an "experience of a lifetime."

"Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard hard work to get us this far," he said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth's curvature.

Touch down occurred around 09:40 am Mountain Time (15:40 GMT), about an hour after take-off.

 

