WHO approves Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine

WHO approves Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, 2nd Chinese-made dose listed

WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product's safety and efficacy

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jun 01 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 22:12 ist
A vial of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, the second Chinese-produced shot to get its endorsement, a WHO statement said on Tuesday.

WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product's safety and efficacy. It would also allow the shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, which currently faces major supply problems due to India's suspension of vaccine exports.

In a statement, the independent panel of experts said it recommended Sinovac's vaccine for adults over 18, with a second dose 2-4 weeks later. There was no upper age limit as data suggested it is likely to have a protective effect in older people.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WHO
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Sinovac
Vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
China

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 