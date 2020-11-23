WHO says $4.3 bn needed for Covid vaccine sharing plan

WHO says $4.3 billion urgently needed for Covid-19 vaccine sharing scheme

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 23 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 22:46 ist
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: AFP Photo

There is a risk that the poor and vulnerable will be trampled on in the stampede for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday, adding that $4.3 billion was needed urgently for a world vaccine-sharing scheme.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Also read: Front runners emerge in race for Covid-19 vaccine

Dozens of countries have signed up to the global vaccine plan known as Covax, which was set up by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine group to provide vaccine doses for countries that could not otherwise afford them.

It has so far raised $5 billion, including more than 500 million euros ($600 million) from Germany.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
WHO
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 