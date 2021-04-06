WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks

The WHO is studying the data alongside regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated

  • Apr 06 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 21:49 ist
Vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 outweigh any risks, a regulatory official told a news conference on Tuesday.

The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification.

He said the WHO expects to reach a fresh assessment on Wednesday or Thursday, but does not believe there will be a reason to change its advice that the benefits outweigh any risks.

