Willing to help North Korea in COVID-19 fight: China

China is willing to offer support to North Korea within its ability against the coronavirus epidemic, state television said on Saturday, quoting President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Xi said he was very concerned about the situation in North Korea and the health of its people, and said he was pleased that its efforts to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television said.
COVID-19: Stuck on cruise ships, crews beg to go home
'Death Cap' mushrooms behind death of six in Meghalaya
With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges
'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'
'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'
Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily
Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets
'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'