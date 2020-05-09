Willing to help North Korea in COVID-19 fight: China

Willing to help North Korea in COVID-19 fight: China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 09 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 12:28 ist
People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea March 30, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Credit: Reuters Photo

China is willing to offer support to North Korea within its ability against the coronavirus epidemic, state television said on Saturday, quoting President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi said he was very concerned about the situation in North Korea and the health of its people, and said he was pleased that its efforts to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television said. 

