World may never find Covid-19 patient zero: WHO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 15 2021, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 23:52 ist
Representative image: Credit: AFP Photo

The world may never find "patient zero" in its search for the origins of Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization's technical lead on the disease, said on Friday.

A WHO-led team investigating the origins of Covid-19 is to hold virtual meetings with its Chinese hosts in Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged more than a year ago. 

