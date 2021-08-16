Afghanistan News Live: Commercial flights out of Kabul cancelled; Air India operations unlikely

Afghanistan woke up to the Taliban's complete takeover of Afghanistan as the US and other world leaders asked the insurgent group leaders to allow people and foreigners to leave the country. Thousands of Afghans flooded the Kabul airport, rushing the runway, in hope of an exit from the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
Air India's AI 126 Chicago-Delhi flight diverted to Gulf airspace due to Afghan airspace closure
Air India services won't operate since the Afghanistan air space was closed
Afghans (L) crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul.
US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowd mobs tarmac
US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.
"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."
"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told AFP.
Chaos at Kabul airport after thousands of Afghans try to flee Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took over the country, videos shared on social media show.
The beating blades of US military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul's airport on Sunday punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swiftTalibantakeover entered the heart of Afghanistan's capital.
The Indian government has told Air India to keep two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul, a day after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, ANI reported quoting sources in the government.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urges Taliban leaders to allow people to leave safely, says the world is watching
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
\Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.
Videos emerging on social media show large crowds gathered at Kabul airport to exit Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country's capital on Sunday.
Security situation in Kabul unsafe, says US Embassy
Taliban leader says the fighters are ordered to allow Afghans to resume daily activities, they should do nothing to scare civilians
US, allies urge Taliban to let Afghans leave
The United States on Sunday led more than 65 nations in urging the resurgent Taliban to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for any abuses.
"The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so," Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies.
"Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility -- and accountability -- for the protection of human life," the joint statement said.
Taliban seek 'open, inclusive' Islamic government, says spokesman
A Taliban spokesman and negotiator said told The Associated Press on Sunday that the militant group is holding talks aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government” in Afghanistan.
Suhail Shaheen spoke to the AP after the Taliban overran most of the country in a matter of days and pushed into the capital, Kabul, as the United States scrambled to withdraw diplomats and other civilians.
US troops have secured Kabul airport, says State Department
The US military has secured the perimeter of Kabul airport, the State Department said Sunday, adding that Washington's embassy in the Afghan capital been completely evacuated.
"All embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the US Military," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, hours after the Taliban took control of the city.
India observing Afghan situation, yet to close Kabul embassy
Even as the Taliban militants entered Kabul and the government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, India has not yet shut down its embassy in the capital of Afghanistan.
Collapse of Kabul will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history: Trump
The collapse of Kabul without any resistance to the Taliban will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history, former US President Donald Trump has said.
“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history,” Trump said in a short statement hours after the Taliban occupied the presidential palace in Kabul and its elected leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country along with his senior officials reportedly to Tajikistan. (PTI)
Taliban want relations with international community, says spokesman
A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al-Jazeera on Sunday that the group does not want to live in isolation and wants relations with the international community.
India's envoy to UN to chair Security Council special session on situation in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Monday hold a special session to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where President Ashraf Ghani’s government collapsed after the militants of the resurgent Taliban entered Kabul after occupying vast swathes of the war-torn country's territory.
Taliban has won, says Afghan President Ghani as militants enter Kabul
Afghan President AshrafGhanisaid Sunday after fleeing the country that the Taliban had won, as the militants entered Kabul -- nearly 20 years after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion.
