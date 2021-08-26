Afghanistan News Live: Taliban strengthen control at Kabul airport, US warn of 'high' terror threat

As the deadline for the US to evacuate troops inches closer, people in Afghanistan are scrambling to flee the country, fearing the rule of the Taliban. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that over 82,000 people have been evacuated from the country, and India is planning to airlift some 180 people today. Stay tuned for live updates.
US and allies warn of 'high' terror threat at Kabul airport
The United States warned crowds trying to access Kabul airport to leave the area, as Britain and Australia cited the "high threat" of a terrorist attack. A flurry of near-identical travel warnings from London, Canberra and Washington late Wednesday urged people gathered in the area to vacate and move to a safe location. (AFP)
Afghan passports with Indian visas stolen at ISI's behest
Media reports said that at the behest of Pakistan, ISI raided a travel agent and stole several passports with Indian visas. Security agencies are apprehensive that the security of the country may be threatened as terrorists present in Afghanistan may enter India using such stolen passports. Read more
This handout photo courtesy ot the US Air Force shows Afghan evacuees stand in line outside the passenger terminal to get on buses at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. - Afghans on August 25, hurried to escape Taliban rule, but Western officials said the group had made assurances that some evacuations would be permitted after next week's US withdrawal deadline. Over 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport hoping to flee the threat of reprisals and repression in Taliban-led Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo
'Total failure': The war on terror, 20 years on
Twenty years ago, US president George W. Bush declared a "war on terror". Today, its failure is undeniable, with jihadist groups both more numerous and scattered more widely across the world. Read more
UK advises against all travel to Afghanistan amid 'high threat of terrorist attack'
Britain's Foreign Office on Wednesday advised against all travel to Afghanistan, adding the security situation in the country remained volatile, with a "high threat of a terrorist attack".
Over 82,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan so far, says Antony Blinken
The US has so far evacuated over 82,000 people from Kabul, with about 19,000 in the last 24 hours alone, in "one of the largest" airlifts in the world history, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
Taliban agree to let Afghans leave after August 31: German envoy
Germany said Wednesday it has received assurance from a Taliban negotiator that Afghans who have the right documents will still be allowed to leave Afghanistan after the United States' withdrawal deadline on August 31.
Girl born on Afghan evacuation flight named for plane
An Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her.
Her parents have named her after the plane's call sign - Reach.
Taliban strengthened access and control around Kabul airport: Pentagon
The Taliban have strengthened their measures of access and control around the Kabul airport, the Pentagon has said.
“The Taliban have bolstered their own security at their checkpoints and have gotten involved in crowd control...every day is a different day, and yesterday we estimated that crowds were about half the size they had been the previous days,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.
