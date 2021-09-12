Afghanistan News Live: Taliban flag hoisted at Afghan Presidential Palace on 20th anniversary of 9/11
updated: Sep 12 2021, 07:20 ist
07:19
George W. Bush warns of danger from domestic terrorists on 9/11 anniversary
On the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, George W. Bush, who was president at the time, warned of a new danger coming from within the country.
"We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
"There is little cultural overlaps between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them." (Reuters)
07:11
As world marks 9/11, Taliban flag raised over seat of power
TheTalibanraised their iconic whiteflagover the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the US and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
The banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of theTalibaninterim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of theTaliban's cultural commission. (AP)
07:09
Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last US Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home
USMarine Sergeant Johanny Rosario returned to her hometown in Massachusetts in a casket on Saturday, one of the last American service members killed inAfghanistanduring a war set in motion exactly two decades ago by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Several hundred people gathered near the Farrah Funeral Home in Lawrence, Mass., where Rosario's remains arrived in a black hearse with a police motorcycle escort. Marines in dress uniform carried the casket into the funeral home, as veterans in the crowd, some of whom had not worn a uniform in years, snapped to attention. (Reuters)
07:08
Quandary at UN: Who speaks for Myanmar and Afghanistan?
Myanmar’s brutal military coup and the Taliban’s triumphal return to power in Afghanistan are among the crises confronting the United Nations as it convenes its annual General Assembly this coming week.
