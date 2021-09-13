Afghanistan News Live: UN says it needs $600 million to avert Afghan humanitarian crisis

The UN said that it will need $600 million to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, about a third of which will be spent by the UN World Food Programme. Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Minister met the Taliban in Kabul on Sunday and held talks with interim government hed Mullah Hassan Akhund. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source
US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a USdeal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft.
The first group is at least initially heading to the United Arab Emirates, the pilot said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The transfer was expected to take place in several waves, starting on Sunday and ending in the next day or so.
Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The USState Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reuters)
The health care system in Afghanistan is teetering on the edge of collapse, endangering the lives of millions and compounding a deepening humanitarian crisis, public health experts warn.
The country’s health care has been propped up by aid from international donors. But after the Taliban seized power, the World Bank and other organizations froze $600 million in health care aid. The Biden administration, too, is struggling with how to dispense donor money to a country now being run by several senior Taliban leaders whom the United States has designated to be terrorists. (NYT)
Qatar Foreign Minister visits Kabul for talks with Taliban
Qatar's foreign minister held talks in Afghanistan on Sunday, becoming the most senior official to visit the country since the Taliban's takeover on August 15.
UN seeks $600 million to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis
The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover.
