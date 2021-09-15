Afghanistan Live: One month after fall of Kabul, economic crisis stalks Taliban

It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. Thousands of people protest in the southern city of Kandahar over Taliban plans to evict families from a former military colony. Stay tuned for more updates.
Pakistan's role in enabling Taliban is victory for hardliners: top US senator
The role of Pakistan in enabling the Taliban is a victory for the hardliners in the country’s government, a top American lawmaker has said, asserting that the unfolding developments in Afghanistan and the role being played by Islamabad in Kabul are not sending a good message to India.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio, during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan on Thursday, said multiple US administrations were guilty of ignoring Pakistan’s role in helping the Taliban to regroup, as other US senators expressed concern over the “double dealing” of Islamabad. (PTI)
US Senate panel may force Afghanistan answers from Biden administration
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other officials if necessary to obtain their testimony about the chaotic USwithdrawal from Afghanistan.
"A full accounting of the USresponse to this crisis is not complete without the Pentagon – especially when it comes to understanding the complete collapse of the US-trained and funded Afghan military," Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said at the second congressional hearing in two days with testimony from Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Reuters)
Leading Democrat calls Afghan withdrawal 'fatally flawed'
Senators from President Joe Biden's own Democratic Party took the administration to task Tuesday over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which a top lawmaker called "fatally flawed."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken heard criticism across party lines as he testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a day after a stronger partisan divide when he appeared before the House of Representatives.
Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and normally a Biden ally, recounted the beating of a reporter by the victorious Taliban and said, "The repression of the Afghan people is happening in real time." (AFP)
Blinken defense of Afghan policy clouded by al-Qaeda warning
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday sought to parry bipartisan congressional criticism of the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal, as new intelligence estimates warned that al-Qaeda could soon again use Afghan soil to plot attacks on the United States.
Blinken had mixed results in attempting to face down a second day of tough congressional questioning, this time from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. As a day earlier before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he was assailed by Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike over the administration's preparation for and handling of the pullout.
One month after fall of Kabul, economic crisis stalks Taliban
A month after seizing Kabul, the Taliban face daunting problems as they seek to convert their lightning military victory into a durable peacetime government.
After four decades of war and the deaths of tens of thousands of people, security has largely improved, but Afghanistan's economy is in ruins despite hundreds of billions of dollars in development spending over the past 20 years.
Drought and famine are driving thousands https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idPxFY?now=true from the country to the cities, and the World Food Programme fears food could run out by the end of the month, pushing up to 14 million people to the brink of starvation.
Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he did not know if a final strike in Afghanistan killed an aid worker rather than an Islamic State militant, saying an investigation was underway.
Read more
US eyes bases in India to launch drones on terror infrastructure in Afghanistan-Pakistan region
The United States has subtly hinted that it has been in talks with New Delhi for using airfields in India as “staging areas” for carrying out aerial surveillance and launching attacks on terrorists in and around Afghanistan.
Read more