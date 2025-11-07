<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> has said he will continue the process of exposing electoral malpractice and show the country's youth that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> became the Prime Minister through "chunav chori" (election theft).</p><p>"... We have a lot of material, we will continue this process. We will clearly show India's GenZ and youth that Narendra Modi became the PM through 'chunav chori' and BJP indulges in 'chunav chori'..." he told reporters on Friday. </p><p>At a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/rahul-gandhi-claims-vote-chori-in-bihar-polls-says-cec-2-election-commissioners-main-culprits-3789357">the Haryana Assembly elections last year were "stolen"</a>. Citing electoral list data, he had claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.</p><p>On Thursday, Rahul claimed that there were reports from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar </a>strengthening the evidence of "vote chori". <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/rahul-gandhi-claims-vote-chori-in-bihar-polls-says-cec-2-election-commissioners-main-culprits-3789357">He said the main culprits in this "murder of democracy" were the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners</a>, who were committing the "biggest treachery against the Constitution".<br></p><p>Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address election rallies in Banka in Bihar on Friday. </p><p>Responding to a question by a reporter, he said, "I gave a presentation that Haryana elections were not elections at all. A 'wholesale chori' occurred there. There was no response by the EC to the allegations levelled by me — fake vote, fake photograph. The BJP is defending this but not negating what I said." </p>.Rahul Gandhi on 'vote chori' | Brazilian model as voter, CCTV destroyed, lakhs of duplicates: Congress' H-Bomb.<p>He said the media were picking up examples from his presentation, like the photo of a Brazilian woman being used in the voter list multiple times. But, "how was voting done on the photo of a Brazilian national?..." he sought to know. </p><p>"The reality is that Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the EC are attacking the Constitution together. The Constitution says 'one man, one vote'. Haryana shows that there was no 'one man, one vote' there. It was 'one man, multiple votes'...They are going to do the same in Bihar. It happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat...," he said. </p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>