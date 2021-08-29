Afghanistan News Live: US State Dept urges citizens to leave Kabul airport immediately due to security threat

The United States issued a warning for the Kabul area, saying there is a 'specific, credible threat' near the airport. Earlier, President Joe Biden had said that an attack is "highly likely" in the region, and that the IS extremists who were responsible for the earlier blasts that killed scores of people, including 13 US service members, can expect more strikes in the coming days. Stay tuned for live updates.
Final UK plane carrying military leaves Kabul
The UK on Saturday flew out the last of its military from Afghanistan, concluding its pullout while leaving hundreds of Afghans eligible for resettlement behind.
Taliban prepare to set up new Afghan government
The Taliban said on Saturday they would announce a new government for Afghanistan in the coming week and expected the economic turbulence and sharp currency falls that followed their take-over of the city two weeks ago to subside quickly.
Biden says another attack likely, pledges more strikes
President Joe Biden vowed to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Another terror attack, he said, is “highly likely” this weekend as the US winds down its evacuation.
US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near Kabul airport
The United States warned Saturday of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. - AFP.