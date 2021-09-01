Afghanistan News Live: Biden defends US pullout as Taliban celebrate

President Joe Biden on Tuesday mounted a fierce defense of his exit from Afghanistan as the "best decision for America," the day after the US military withdrawal celebrated by the Taliban as a major victory. Meanwhile, Britain is in direct talks with the Taliban over securing safe passage out of Afghanistan for UK nationals and Afghans who have worked for Britain, a government spokesperson said late on Tuesday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
A Taliban fighter attends a rally in Kabul on August 31, 2021 as they celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power. Credit: AFP Photo
Qatar urges Taliban to combat 'terrorism' after US' Afghan pullout
Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, urged the Taliban on Tuesday to combat terrorism after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and called for an inclusive government.
Read more
Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy Afghanistan exit
President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected criticism of his decision to stick to a deadline to pull out of Afghanistan this week, a move that left 100 to 200 Americans in the country along with thousands of US-aligned Afghan citizens.
Read more
UN chief warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces.
Read more
Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave Afghanistan
Taliban supporters paraded coffins draped with American and NATO flags in the eastern city of Khost on Tuesday, part of celebrations across the country following the withdrawal of the last US troops.
Read more
Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan
France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan, including some who wanted to be evacuated but could not as the last flight left Kabul.
Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean said in a news conference Tuesday that “all efforts are being done” to allow those left behind to get “a safe and orderly evacuation.”
(AP)
Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate
President Joe Biden on Tuesday mounted a fierce defense of his exit from Afghanistan as the "best decision for America," the day after the US military withdrawal celebrated by the Taliban as a major victory.
"This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America," Biden said in an address to the nation in Washington, after he stuck to an August 31 deadline to end two decades of bloodshed that began and ended with the hardline Islamists in power.
(AFP)
UK in talks with Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan
Britain is in direct talks with the Taliban over securing safe passage out of Afghanistan for UK nationals and Afghans who have worked for Britain, a government spokesperson said late on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, travelled to Doha, Qatar, to meet with Taliban representatives, the spokesperson said in a statement.
(Reuters)
Key Biden decisions on Afghanistan
From the surprisingly swift collapse of the Afghan government to a devastating suicide bombing that killed US troops, President Joe Biden has been adamant on ending America's longest war.
Read more
Biden battles to win narrative in speech on Afghan exit
President Joe Biden addresses the nation Tuesday on the US exit from Afghanistan after a failed 20-year war that he'd vowed to end -- but whose chaotic last days are now overshadowing his presidency.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Afghanistan crisis!