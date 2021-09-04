Afghanistan News Live: UN chief to host Afghan aid meeting in Geneva on September 13

The Taliban are due to form a government within days despite fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley where forces battling the hardline Islamists say they are enduring "heavy" assaults. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13, his spokesman said Friday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, crowded tents, hope and chaos
On the last day of August, when President Joe Biden called the airlift of refugees from Kabul an “extraordinary success,” senior diplomats and military officers in Doha, Qatar, emailed out a daily situation report marked “sensitive but unclassified.”
A spectator wearing a hat with an Afghanistan flag and Taliban ribbon watches the Twenty20 cricket trial match being played between two Afghan teams 'Peace Defenders' and 'Peace Heroes' at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on September 3, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on Sept 13: Spokesman
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13, his spokesman said Friday.
"The conference will advocate for a swift scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
(AFP)
US expects Taliban to form real, inclusive govt in Afghanistan: Antony Blinken
The United States and the international community expects the Taliban to form an inclusive government with representations from different communities and interests, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
Google locks Afghan govt accounts as Taliban seeks emails
Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.
Taliban says last Afghan holdout region has fallen, in full control of Afghanistan
Three Taliban sources said the Islamist militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last province of Afghanistan holding out against it, although a resistance leader denied it had fallen.
