1 dead, 9 injured in New York City explosion and fire

The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 19 2022, 04:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 04:55 ist
Emergency vehicles line the street as smoke raises following a fire and explosion at a building in New York City, New York, US, January 18, 2022, in this still image obtained from social media video. Credit: Reuters Photo

One person died and nine were injured, including five police officers, in an explosion and fire that collapsed a building in New York City on Tuesday, the fire department said.

The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse.

A video posted on the New York Post website showed flames and plumes of black smoke outside a building as police officers urged people to move away from the site.

Mayor Eric Adams was due to hold a news conference at 2:45 pm local time (19:45 GMT).

Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building. 

