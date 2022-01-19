1 dead, 9 injured in New York City explosion and fire

One person died and nine were injured, including five police officers, in an explosion and fire that collapsed a building in New York City on Tuesday, the fire department said.
The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse.
A video posted on the New York Post website showed flames and plumes of black smoke outside a building as police officers urged people to move away from the site.
Mayor Eric Adams was due to hold a news conference at 2:45 pm local time (19:45 GMT).
Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building.
