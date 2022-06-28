2 Indians held at Thai airport for reptile smuggling

2 Indian women arrested at Thai airport for smuggling reptiles

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, with the animals often bound for Vietnam or China where they are used in traditional medicines

AFP
AFP, Bangkok,
  • Jun 28 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Indian women have been arrested at a Thai airport attempting to smuggle more than 100 live animals including armadillos, porcupines and snakes, wildlife protection officers said Tuesday.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, with the animals often bound for Vietnam or China where they are used in traditional medicines.

The creatures were discovered when Nithya Raja, 38, and Zakia Sulthana, 24, passed through X-ray machines at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday night en route to Chennai in India, officials said.

"This kind of case has happened many times because the animals have expensive price tags in India," Sathon Konggoen, chief of the airport's wildlife inspection office, told AFP.

He estimated that the animals, believed to have been bred in Thailand, would be worth around 200,000 baht ($5,600).

"Animal trafficking is usually detected at the Thai-Myanmar borders and domestic airports to a certain extent," he added.

Officers discovered two armadillos, two porcupines, 20 snakes, 35 turtles and 50 chameleons stuffed into a pair of bags belonging to the women.

Two dead iguanas were also found, while all of the reptiles were suffering from dehydration, according to a Facebook post from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The creatures are being treated and will be moved to an animal centre or breeding facility, the department said.

The two women have been charged with violations of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, the Animal Epidemics Act and the Customs Act.

They are being detained at a police station at the airport.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thailand
reptiles
India News
World news

What's Brewing

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

 