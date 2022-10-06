22 children among 34 killed in Thailand nursery attack

22 children among 34 killed in shooting in Thailand nursery

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 14:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A former policeman killed 34 people on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in Thailand, with media reporting the gunman later shot and killed himself.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, police said in a statement.

Earlier, police said a manhunt was under way for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.

In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thailand
World news
Shootings

What's Brewing

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 