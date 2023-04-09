3 killed in Florida home shooting, suspect shot dead

3 killed in Florida home shooting, suspect shot dead

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2.25 am, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Apr 09 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 18:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2.25 am, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

Also Read | 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identities of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Florida
Orlando
Gun violence
Mass shooting

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 