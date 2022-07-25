4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts central Nepal

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts central Nepal

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 25 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 22:37 ist
The earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015. Credit: iStock Photo

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the central Nepal on Monday morning, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the richter scale occurred at 6.07 am, with the epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 east of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no immediate damage was reported.

The earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015, the centre informed. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Nepal
World news

What's Brewing

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

 