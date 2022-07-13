Helicopter fighter fire on Greek island crashes in sea

A helicopter fighting fire on Greek island of Samos crashes in the sea

Reuters
Reuters, Athens,
  • Jul 13 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 22:30 ist

Three people were missing on Wednesday, after a helicopter fighting a forest fire on the Greek island Samos crashed in the sea, fire brigade officials said.

"Α rescue operation is under way," a fire brigade official told Reuters adding that four people were on board.

A coast quard official said one person has been rescued.

The helicopter had been leased by the government to fight forest fires, a Defence Ministry official told Reuters without providing any further details.

