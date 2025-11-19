Menu
Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Gopal, Shikhar Shetty spin a massive win for Karnataka

The 32-year-old leg-spinner Shreyas (7/73), who had already bagged three wickets on Monday to leave Chandigarh’s response to Karnataka’s mammoth first innings total of 547/8 declared in a wreck.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 20:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji TrophyKaranataka News

