<p>Bengaluru: Senior spinner Shreyas Gopal laid the foundation with a dazzling display in the first innings before his junior colleague Shikhar Shetty completed the formalities with a coming-of-age performance in the second as dominant Karnataka wrapped up a crushing win over hapless Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash in Hubballi on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The 32-year-old leg-spinner Shreyas (7/73), who had already bagged three wickets on Monday to leave Chandigarh’s response to Karnataka’s mammoth first innings total of 547/8 declared in a wreck, added four more scalps on Tuesday at the KSCA Stadium that saw the visitors being bundled out for 222 in 63.2 overs.</p>.<p>Mayank Agarwal had no hesitation in asking Chandigarh to follow-on and 20-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner vindicated his skipper’s choice with a superb 5/61 -- his maiden five-wicket haul in just his third match -- as Karnataka bowled out the visitors for 140 in 33.5 overs to complete an innings and 185-run win.</p>.Ranji Trophy: R Smaran smashes second double ton.<p>This was Karnataka’s second innings victory in three games and the eight-time champions, hoping to end a decade-long wait for the coveted Ranji Trophy, roared to the top of the table with 21 points from 5 games. Maharashtra, who inflicted an innings and 92-run defeat on Punjab, are second on 18 points.</p>.<p>Karnataka red-ball team will now take a two-month break for limited-overs contests along with the rest of the teams before taking on Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru from January 22-26, 2026 for their penultimate Group B clash. Their final match is against Punjab in New Chandigarh.</p>.<p>Resuming on 72/4, the odds were stacked against Chandigarh despite skipper Manan Vohra being in the middle. The seasoned performer waged a lone fight with a gritty 106 not out off 161 balls but with hardly any of his team-mates offering a fight amidst an inspired bowling from Shreyas, their goose was cooked.</p>.<p>In fact, Chandigarh’s slide started from the very first ball of the day when Shreyas trapped Ankit Kaushik leg-before. Shreyas was at it again when he had Rajangad Bawa caught behind to reduce Chandigarh to 104/6. Just when Shreyas thought he could run over Chandigarh, Gaurav Puri (32) defied Karnataka with an 84-run alliance for the seventh wicket with Vohra.</p>.<p>Shikhar (2/43) broke their partnership in the 54th over after which Shreyas delivered two quick strikes while the former castled Nishunk Birla to put an end to Chandigarh’s late-order resistance.</p>.<p>Vidwath Kaverappa, who was a bystander for most of the first innings, got Karnataka off a fine start when he dismissed opener Arjun Azad in the third over with just one run on the board. Shivam Bhambri (43) and Nikhil Thakur fought back with a 64-run partnership but the moment Shikhar scalped Bhambri, the floodgates opened for Karnataka.</p>