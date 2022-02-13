Afghan protesters call for release of female activists

Afghan protesters call for release of female activists

Regarding the missing activists, the Taliban has said that an investigation is underway to find information about them

IANS
IANS, Kabul,
  • Feb 13 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 09:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Several Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul calling for the release of female activists after one of them was freed.

Parwana Ibrahimkhil, who went missing last month, was released and she claimed that she was held detained by Taliban forces, TOLO News reported.

However, the whereabouts of the three remaining activists, Tamana Paryani, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar, remain unknown.

One of the protesters on Saturday said: "We held a demonstration in reaction to all the problems created by the Taliban group for the people of Afghanistan."

Taranom Saeedi, a relative of Ibrahimkhil, said that the Taliban detained them, without having any female soldier and this is against Islam.

Regarding the missing activists, the Taliban has said that an investigation is underway to find information about them.

"We should ask our own sources and then, based on that, will give you information," TOLO News quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, as saying.

Also on Saturday, two foreign journalists working on assignment for the UNHCR who had been arrested by the Islamic Emirate forces in Kabul were released.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghansitan
activists
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

How to choose ideal husband or wife (for your career)

How to choose ideal husband or wife (for your career)

Mifune’s transcendent films, with and without Kurosawa

Mifune’s transcendent films, with and without Kurosawa

Up, up and away! Hot air balloon adventures in India

Up, up and away! Hot air balloon adventures in India

Christie’s to auction Indian art collection

Christie’s to auction Indian art collection

Swiss vote on banning tobacco ads, animal testing

Swiss vote on banning tobacco ads, animal testing

DH Toon | 'Wave of hate engulfs India'

DH Toon | 'Wave of hate engulfs India'

IPL Auction: Young Indians overshadow foreign stars

IPL Auction: Young Indians overshadow foreign stars

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

 