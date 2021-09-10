9/11 anniversary: MI5 chief warns of new terror threats

Ahead of 9/11 anniversary, MI5 chief warns of new terror threats

UK intelligence would plan for the chance that "more risk, progressively, may flow our way"

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 10 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 18:48 ist
The "Tower of Light," a beam of light that pays tribute to those killed during the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Pentagon, illuminates the sky over the Pentagon as seen from the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, September 9, 2021, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has "emboldened" extremists, the head of Britain's domestic intelligence MI5 said on Friday, warning of the likelihood of new atrocities.

Speaking ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Ken McCallum said MI5 had disrupted six "late-stage" plots even during coronavirus lockdowns over the past 18 months, and 31 in the past four years.

"That number includes mainly Islamist attack plots but also a growing number of attack plots from right-wing terrorists," he told BBC radio.

"Of course there are likely to be terrorist attacks on UK soil on my watch.

"We wish it were not so and we spend our lives working as hard as we possibly can with partners to stop these things happening and constantly challenging ourselves on how we can... do the best we possibly can.

"To our horror, we know that that won't be possible on every single occasion."

McCallum said that after Al-Qaeda's plane hijackings of September 11, 2001, the threat had evolved with the so-called Islamic State group inspiring followers into extremism online.

Also read: How 9/11 ushered in a new era of conspiracy theories

He added there was "no doubt that events in Afghanistan will have heartened and emboldened some of those extremists".

UK intelligence would plan for the chance that "more risk, progressively, may flow our way".

The current national terror threat to the UK is assessed to be "substantial" -- the third-highest of five levels, meaning an attack is "likely".

The MI5 director-general also reflected on how, 20 years ago, he watched on an office television with colleagues as the second plane hit the World Trade Center in New York.

"Someone else said 'I guess we all know what we're going to be doing for the next 10 years of our lives', and so it proved."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

9/11
US
World news
Terrorism
Taliban
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

 