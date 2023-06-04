Air defence systems engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv

Air defence systems were engaged in the early hours of Sunday in repelling air attacks near Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging channel.
Reuters' witnesses reported that there were several blasts heard in the Kyiv region from what sounded like air defence systems hitting targets.
Also Read | Twenty injured, others trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on
NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP
Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests