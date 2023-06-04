Air defence systems engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv

Air defence engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv

Reuters' witnesses reported that there were several blasts heard in the Kyiv region

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 04 2023, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 07:11 ist
An interior view shows a municipal clinic damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 1, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air defence systems were engaged in the early hours of Sunday in repelling air attacks near Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Reuters' witnesses reported that there were several blasts heard in the Kyiv region from what sounded like air defence systems hitting targets.

Also Read | Twenty injured, others trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro
 

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts. 

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Kyiv

