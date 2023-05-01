Air defence repelling Russian missile attacks in Kyiv

Air defence systems repelling Russian missile attacks in Kyiv

'Air defences are at work!' Kyiv's regional administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app after explosions were reportedly heard in the region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 01 2023, 08:42 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 09:03 ist
People pay their respects in front of a damaged multistory residential building, where a Russian strike killed 23 people, in Uman, Cherkasy region, on April 30, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Air defence systems were repelling missile attacks in the early hours on Monday in the Kyiv region, local authorities said, after air raid alerts were issued throughout all of Ukraine by emergency services.

"Air defences are at work!" Kyiv's regional administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app after explosions were reportedly heard in the region.

Also Read | Russia sacks sanctioned 'Butcher of Mariupol'

"Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!"

Ukrainian media also reported blasts in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports of the blasts.

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
air defence

