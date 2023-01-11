All flights in US grounded due to system glitch: Report

The FAA on its website said that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had 'failed'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 17:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Flights across the United States were grounded on Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it had experienced a computer outage, US media reports said.

Specifically, the FAA on its website said that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which contains instructions for those involed in flight operations, had "failed" on Wednesday morning, leading to the grounding of flights.

NBC News, citing a source familiar with the development, reported that the outage had led to all flights in the US being grounded.

More to follow...

Federal Aviation Administration
United States
US
US news
flights
Aviation
civil aviation
World news

