All flights in US grounded due to system glitch: Report

Flights across the United States were grounded on Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it had experienced a computer outage, US media reports said.

Specifically, the FAA on its website said that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which contains instructions for those involed in flight operations, had "failed" on Wednesday morning, leading to the grounding of flights.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

NBC News, citing a source familiar with the development, reported that the outage had led to all flights in the US being grounded.

