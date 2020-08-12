Allegations Covid-19 vaccine is unsafe are groundless, says Russia

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday allegations that Russia's Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition, the Interfax news agency reported.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine, after less than two months of human testing.

Moscow's decision to grant it approval has raised concerns among some experts. Only about 10% of clinical trials are successful and some scientists fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.