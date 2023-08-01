Angus Cloud, actor on ‘Euphoria,’ dies at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor best known for portraying Fezco, a lovable drug dealer on the HBO television show “Euphoria,” died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. He was 25.

The death was confirmed by Cait Bailey, Cloud’s representative, who shared a statement from his family. The statement did not specify a cause, but said that Cloud had “intensely struggled” after the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey, whom the family buried last week.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, he attended the Oakland School for the Arts, according to a 2019 profile in The Wall Street Journal. He built sets and worked on lighting and sound for his high school’s theater department, according to the profile. But before his role on “Euphoria,” he had never performed.

Cloud was discovered in 2018 by a casting agent who saw him walking along Mercer Street in Greenwich Village in New York City. Cloud was working as a server in Brooklyn at the time and thought that the approach was a scam, but a friend convinced him to follow through.

“Before this, I didn’t have any desire to act,” he said in an interview with The New York Times last year. “I guess I was just at the right place at the right time.”

On “Euphoria,” Cloud quickly became a fan favorite, convincing the show’s creator to keep his character alive beyond his planned death in season 1, according to a casting agent. Cloud continued playing Fezco through season 2.

He also performed in the thriller “Your Lucky Day” and an untitled Universal Pictures project, neither of which has been released.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa Cloud Hickey and his two sisters, Molly Hickey and Fiona Hickey.