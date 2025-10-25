'Mobile phone banking by Modi Govt': Congress on LIC investment in Adani group

Seeking answers from the government on the latest move as well as SBI's 2023 decision to invest Rs 525 crore in Adani FPO despite a drop in the latter’s shares, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the “real beneficiaries” of Direct Benefits Transfer are not the common people but rather Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “close friends”.