Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Mobile phone banking by Modi Govt': Congress on LIC investment in Adani group

Seeking answers from the government on the latest move as well as SBI's 2023 decision to invest Rs 525 crore in Adani FPO despite a drop in the latter’s shares, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the “real beneficiaries” of Direct Benefits Transfer are not the common people but rather Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “close friends”.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 06:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPM ModiAdani

Follow us on :

Follow Us