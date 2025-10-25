Discover the flavours of southern Karnataka with Kollegal Mutton Nalli Pulao, a regional delicacy from the border town of Kollegal, known for its distinctive short-grained rice and subtle blend of spices. This signature dish stands apart from biryanis for its lightness and depth of flavour.



What makes it unique?

Mutton shanks (nalli) are used instead of the regular biryani cut, adding richness, flavour, and texture to the rice.



The pulao gets its signature aroma from a generous mix of fresh coriander and mint leaves, giving it a refreshing lift.