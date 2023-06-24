Blinken speaks to G7, EU ministers amid coup in Russia

Antony Blinken speaks with G7 and EU ministers as Russian mutiny situation develops

Secretary Blinken reiterated that support for Ukraine for US will not change, a press release from US State Department said.

Reuters
Reuters, Washington ,
  • Jun 24 2023, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 19:39 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with his G7 and EU counterparts after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia.

"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address

Blinken spoke with all of his G7 counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a release.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Antony Blinken
US
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
G7
European Union

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 