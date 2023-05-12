200K have fled from Sudan in month of fighting: UN

Around 200,000 people have fled from Sudan in month of fighting: UN

More are crossing borders daily seeking safety, UN added

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • May 12 2023, 19:00 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 19:00 ist
Sudanese families fleeing the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, make their way through the desert after they crossed the border between Sudan and Chad to seek refuge in Goungour, Chad May 12, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have been displaced inside the country, the UN said Friday.

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety," UN refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

Sudan
World news

