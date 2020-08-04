At least 63 killed, thousands injured as explosions rock Beirut

Two explosions shook Beirut on Tuesday, the second one with enough force to break windows over a radius of miles, damaging and shaking buildings, wounding hundreds of people and strewing debris over a wide area.

Lebanon’s health minister, Hamad Hassan, said that at least 63 people were killed and 3,000 were injured. With the wounded still streaming into hospitals and the search for missing people underway, the figures were likely to go higher.

Videos showed a shock wave erupting from the second explosion, knocking people down and enveloping much of the center city in a cloud of dust and smoke. Cars were overturned and streets were blocked by debris, forcing many injured people to walk to hospitals.

Flames continued to rise from the rubble well after the explosions, and a cloud of smoke, tinted pink in the sunset, rose thousands of feet into the sky.

Videos of the aftermath posted online showed wounded people bleeding amid the dust and rubble, and damage where flying debris had punched holes in walls and furniture. On social media, people reported damage to homes and cars far from the port.

The Lebanese Red Cross said that every available ambulance from North Lebanon, Bekaa and South Lebanon was being dispatched to Beirut to help patients. Hospitals were so overwhelmed that they were turning wounded people away, including the American University Hospital. Patients were transported to hospitals outside Beirut because those in the city were at capacity.

The disaster may have started with a fire at a warehouse, state-run media said.

“Highly explosive materials,” seized by the government years ago, were stored where the explosions occurred, said Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s general security service, according to the National News Agency. President Michel Aoun confirmed his statement.

Ibrahim did not say what those materials were, but he warned against getting “ahead of the investigation” and speculating about a terrorist act.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a televised statement, “Facts on this dangerous depot, which has existed since 2014 or the past six years, will be announced.”

“What happened today will not come to pass without accountability,” Diab said. “Those responsible will pay a price for this catastrophe.” he said. “This is a promise to the martyrs and wounded people. This is a national commitment.”

Diab announced that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning. The Lebanese presidency said on Twitter that Aoun had instructed the military to aid in the response and called an emergency meeting of the Supreme Defense Council on Tuesday evening, which declared Beirut a disaster area.

At least one explosion, at about 6 p.m., stemmed from a fire at a warehouse at Beirut’s port, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Then a second one, much larger than the first, carried enough force to overturn cars, damage and shake buildings across the city and strew, debris over a wide area.

The larger explosion blew out the glass from balconies and windows of buildings several miles away from the port and at least one building collapsed from the force of the blast. One resident said the streets looked like they were “cobbled in glass.”

There were local reports that the warehouse contained fireworks, and in several videos posted online, colored flashes could be seen in the dark smoke rising from the fire, just before the second explosion.

The governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, speaking on television, could not say what had caused the explosion. Breaking into tears, he called it a national catastrophe.

The secretary-general of the Kataeb political party was killed in the blast, and among those injured was Kamal Haye, the chairman of the state-owned electricity company, who was in critical condition, the news agency reported.

Hassan announced that his ministry would cover the costs of treating the wounded at hospitals, the National News Agency reported. It said the decision covered both hospitals that have contracts with the ministry as well as those that don’t.

St. George Hospital in central Beirut, one of the city’s biggest, was so severely damaged that it had to shut down and send patients elsewhere. Dozens of patients and visitors were wounded by falling debris and flying glass.

“Every floor of the hospital is damaged,” said Dr. Peter Noun, the chief of pediatric hematology and oncology. “I didn’t see this even during the war. It’s a catastrophe.”

Inside the hospital, about 6/10ths of a mile from the explosion, “everything just fell down, the windows destroyed, the ceiling in pieces,” he said. Several of his patients — children with cancer — and their family members were among the injured.

Two parents of his patients were in critical condition, Noun said. Shards of glass from a shattered window ripped into the face and body of one of them, a father who was visiting his child. The man was intubated and in critical condition at another hospital, Noun said.

He said the parents of four children being treated for cancer were so panicked they grabbed their children, pulled out their intravenous needles and bundled them into their cars, headed to other hospitals or even went home.

A voice recording from Dr. Joseph Haddad of St. George Hospital was shared with other doctors across Lebanon, who forwarded it to The New York Times. In a follow-up phone call Haddad, head of emergency care at the hospital, confirmed the recording’s authenticity. “My friends, my friends. This is Joseph Haddad calling you from St. George Hospital. There is no St. George Hospital anymore. It’s fallen, it’s on the floor,” Haddad says, as broken glass is heard crackling underfoot. “It’s all destroyed. All of it. Pray to God, pray to God.”

The explosions hit Beirut’s northern, industrial waterfront, little more than a mile away from the Grand Serail palace, where Lebanon’s prime minister is based. Many landmarks, including hospitals, mosques, churches and universities are nearby.

They erupted next to a tall building called Beirut Port Silos, at or near a structure identified on maps as a warehouse. Videos showed only twisted metal and chunks of concrete where that warehouse had been, some of it identifiable as the remains of trucks and shipping containers.

When the explosion struck, meetings were in full swing less than a mile away, at the hillside headquarters of the Kataeb Party, a Christian political group that was once one of Lebanon’s most powerful.

The blast shook the building so badly that party members thought a bomb had gone off inside. As they collected their nerves and their belonging, they saw that the party’s general secretary, Nazar Najarian, had been wounded by falling debris. Najarian, known by the nickname Nazo, died of his injuries.

“He had been through explosions, assassination attempts, wars with the Palestinians and Syrians, Nazo saw it all,” said Elias Hankach, a Kataeb parliamentarian. “Our headquarters looks like a bomb went off inside. The inside is a mess, it’s madness.”

He said the party was waiting for clarity on whether the blast was an attack, the kind of crude tool used for decades to shape Lebanon’s political landscape, or just an accident resulting from mismanagement. If it turned out to be accidental, he said, then the disaster is not particularly surprising, the product of “cumulative nonchalance at all levels.”

“Whether you talk about the economy, safety standards, the port, the corruption — none of the country’s issues have had a serious attempt at resolution,” Hankach said. “We are living in this doomed management of the country.”

The severity of the explosions recalled the days when bombings and mayhem were a regular fact of life in Beirut, both during its 1975-1990 civil war and its aftermath, including sporadic conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah.

Among the worst were in 1983, when a suicide attack on the U.S. Embassy killed 63 people in April, and bombing in October on the headquarters of international peacekeepers killed 241 U.S. Marines and 58 French troops. The attack on the Marines, the worst loss for them since the invasion of Iwo Jima in World War II, was blamed by American officials on Hezbollah, which the United States, Israel and a number of other countries consider a terrorist organization.

Another bombing in Lebanon upended Middle East politics in February of 2005, when Rafik Hariri, a former prime minister, was killed along with 21 others by a car bombing of his motorcade.

The attack was blamed by many on Hezbollah, a Shiite militia and political party, and its ally, Syria, which had deployed troops in Lebanon for nearly three decades. Under enormous pressure, the Syrians withdrew from Lebanon two months later, though they retained close ties to Hezbollah.

A United Nations-backed tribunal at The Hague has been trying four operatives of Hezbollah, which is now part of Lebanon’s government, in absentia for the Hariri assassination and is due to render a verdict this Friday.

But if the latest explosions Tuesday were intentional, they would shatter a prolonged stretch of relative calm in the Lebanese capital. An Israeli intelligence official denied any Israeli involvement in the incident.

Less than a week ago, Israel said it had thwarted a raid by a “terrorist squad” from Hezbollah, the Shiite group that is part of Lebanon’s government, in a disputed border area.

Israeli military officials said there was an exchange of gunfire, which Hezbollah denied.

Israeli military officials say Hezbollah has planted many rockets in southern Lebanon that could threaten northern Israel.

But in recent years, the longtime enemies have sought to avoid another war. Hezbollah has refrained from killing Israelis while Israel has largely avoided killing Hezbollah fighters in Syria, where they are fighting on the Syrian government’s side. Both Israel and Hezbollah have sought to avoid a war that could devastate Lebanon and Israel.