At least six dead in overnight bombing in Kyiv

At least six people were killed in an overnight bombing on a shopping centre in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, an AFP journalist said Monday.
Six bodies were laid out in front of the "Retroville" shopping mall in the northwest of Kyiv, according to the journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide.
