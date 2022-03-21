At least six dead in overnight bombing in Kyiv

At least six dead in overnight bombing in Kyiv

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 21 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 12:18 ist
A rescuer works at a site of a shopping mall damaged by an airstrike in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least six people were killed in an overnight bombing on a shopping centre in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, an AFP journalist said Monday.

Six bodies were laid out in front of the "Retroville" shopping mall in the northwest of Kyiv, according to the journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
Kyiv
World news

What's Brewing

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 