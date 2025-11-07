Menu
PM Modi to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains including one on Ernakulam–Bengaluru route

The PM will flag off following Vande Bharat Express trains : will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 15:37 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 15:37 IST
