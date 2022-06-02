At least two people interrupt Queen's military parade

At least two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth's military parade

One of the individuals appears to hold up a banner, before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head

  • Jun 02 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 16:17 ist
Police officers intervene as protesters try to disrupt the ceremony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least two people caused a disturbance at a military parade which launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before being arrested, TV pictures showed.

The two men ran out from behind barriers on the Mall boulevard, which leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, footage showed.

One of the individuals appears to hold up a banner, before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head.

