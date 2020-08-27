At RNC, Mike Pence warns of impending Hurricane Laura

At RNC, Mike Pence warns of impending Hurricane Laura

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 27 2020, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 11:29 ist
US Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 RNC. Credits: Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence says people in the path of Hurricane Laura should heed warnings about the strength of the storm and he pledged the Trump administration's help.

He said, “Stay safe and know that we'll be with you every step of the way.”

Pence spoke at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, as he “humbly” accepted the GOP's nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention. It was not clear until just before he took the stage that he would address the looming Category 4 hurricane.

The strengthening storm menaced Texas and Louisiana along the Gulf Coast, raising fears of a 20-foot (6-metre) storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable".

Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate, but not everyone did before winds began buffeting trees back and forth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mike Pence
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Republican
Texas
Hurricane

What's Brewing

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

 