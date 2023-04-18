Average price of new Tokyo apartment passes 100 mn yen for first time

The average sales price for newly-built apartment units in Japan's metropolitan Tokyo area jumped to 143.6 million yen ($1.07 million) in March, topping the 100 million yen mark for the first time, data showed on Tuesday.
Read | A fishing village called Edo
The price, which has more than doubled from the same month last year and is the highest since the survey began in 1973, was buoyed by sales of ultra-high-end apartments in central Tokyo, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.
Of 2,439 units that went on the market in March, 9.1 per cent of them were sold out on the same day, the institute's data showed.
($1 = 134.3900 yen)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time
Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming
Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah