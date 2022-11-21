Bahrain's king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

Bahrain's king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

The cabinet's change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 21 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 21:27 ist
Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Credit: AFP Photo

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reappointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa as prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet on Monday, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Prince Salman had submitted the resignation of the old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted.

The cabinet's change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bahrain
World news

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

Government panel finalises Kannada Goddess's image

Government panel finalises Kannada Goddess's image

Barred from stadiums, Iran women travel to World Cup

Barred from stadiums, Iran women travel to World Cup

Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead in Indonesia quake

Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead in Indonesia quake

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

 