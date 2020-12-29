B'desh moves second group of Rohingyas to remote island

Bangladesh moves second group of Rohingyas to remote Bay of Bengal island

The 1,804 Rohingya were being moved in seven ships to Bhasan Char island, said Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury

Reuters
Reuters, Dhaka,
  • Dec 29 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 11:04 ist
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh. Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, a naval official told Reuters, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods.

The 1,804 Rohingya were being moved in seven ships to Bhasan Char island, said Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury.

"We are ready to receive the new arrivals," he said by telephone from the island.

A first group of more than 1,600 Rohingya, members of a minority group who have fled from Myanmar, were relocated from their camps near the Myanmar border to Bhasan Char earlier in the month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Myanmar
Rohingyas
Bangladesh
Refugees

What's Brewing

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 unveiled

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 unveiled

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

 