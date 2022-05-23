Beijing extends remote work order as Covid cases rise

Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • May 23 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 09:50 ist
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment stand at a hospital across the street of a fenced residential area under lockdown due to Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions. Credit: AFP Photo

Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of Covid-19 again rose in the city.

Numerous residential compounds in the Chinese capital have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.

In total, China reported 802 new cases Monday, marking a steady decline interrupted only by small-scale localized outbreaks. Despite that, the government has hewed to strict quarantine, lockdown and testing measures under its “zero-Covid” approach, even while the outside world is opening up. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
Beijing
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

 