Bernanke, Diamond, Philip win Nobel Prize in Economics

Bernanke, Diamond, Philip win Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences

The trio join such luminaries as Paul Krugman and Milton Friedman, previous winners of the prize

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm ,
  • Oct 10 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:35 ist

 Former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

"Ben Bernanke in a paper from the 1983 showed with statistical analysis, and historical sources, that bank runs led to bank failures and this was the mechanism that turned a relatively ordinary recession into the depression in the 30s, the world's most dramatic, and, severe crisis that we have seen in the modern history," said John Hassler, member of committee for the Nobel Prize for Economics.

The trio join such luminaries as Paul Krugman and Milton Friedman, previous winners of the prize.

The majority of previous laureates have been from the United States. Only two women have ever won, Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

The economics prize is not one of the original five awards created in the 1895 will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel.

It was established by Sweden's central bank and first awarded in 1969, its full and formal name being the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Economics
Nobel Prize

What's Brewing

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 