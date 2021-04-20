Biden admin strikes deal to offer 22K extra H-2B visas

Biden administration agencies strike deal to offer 22K extra seasonal guest worker visas

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 17:32 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP File Photo

Two Biden administration agencies have struck a deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guest worker visas to employers in the coming months, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh agreed late last week to lift the cap on H-2B visas, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the process.

The extra visas for seasonal non-agricultural labour, called the H-2B visas, are in addition to the annual allotment of 66,000 H-2B visas.

Earlier in April, President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire.

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on January 20, including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the United States.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
United States

What's Brewing

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

 